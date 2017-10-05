Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stake Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) by 626.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,275 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Quantum Corporation worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum Corporation (QTM) opened at 6.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 2.41. Quantum Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quantum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Quantum Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Corporation will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quantum Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Clark sold 61,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $505,201.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at $609,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fuad Ahmad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $143,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,481.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,959 shares of company stock valued at $752,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Corporation

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

