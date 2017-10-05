QUANTENNA COMMS (QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $47,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sam Heidari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Sam Heidari sold 5,600 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $103,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sam Heidari sold 8,400 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $169,596.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sam Heidari sold 2,800 shares of QUANTENNA COMMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ QTNA) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,453 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $594.94 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. QUANTENNA COMMS has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUANTENNA COMMS will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUANTENNA COMMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on QUANTENNA COMMS from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUANTENNA COMMS in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUANTENNA COMMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QUANTENNA COMMS in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUANTENNA COMMS by 502.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUANTENNA COMMS by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QUANTENNA COMMS in the second quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUANTENNA COMMS by 20.5% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 294,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About QUANTENNA COMMS

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

