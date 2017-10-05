QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the wireless technology company an impact score of 44.7591593077865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.37 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 51.96 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

In related news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares in the company, valued at $324,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

