QS Investors LLC Has $3,274,000 Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

QS Investors LLC maintained its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.55% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,010,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 541,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,539,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc alerts:

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) opened at 6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $652.78 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently -35.82%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Has $3,274,000 Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/qs-investors-llc-has-3274000-holdings-in-ashford-hospitality-trust-inc-aht.html.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.