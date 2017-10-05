QS Investors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 168,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $530,932.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,530 shares in the company, valued at $28,902,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,279 shares of company stock worth $3,004,548 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE FR) opened at 30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

