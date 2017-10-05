QS Investors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Washington Prime Group worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 119,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,470,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE WPG) opened at 8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $189.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

