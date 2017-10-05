QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE CUBI) opened at 32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

