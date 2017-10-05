Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.25 price target (down from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

HomeStreet (HMST) opened at 27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HomeStreet by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeStreet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

