Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE QTWO) opened at 41.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. Q2 Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $153,071.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $3,132,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,903 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,825.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,908 shares of company stock worth $13,529,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

