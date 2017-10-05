PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. by 3,001.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,090,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 679,144 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,005,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in PVH Corp. by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 360,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH Corp. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PVH Corp. (PVH) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pvh-corp-pvh-position-raised-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on PVH Corp. from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH) opened at 127.29 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.46.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. PVH Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $3,044,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Holmes sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $108,068.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,787 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.