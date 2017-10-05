Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Numerex Corp. (NMRX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ:NMRX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Numerex Corp. worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Numerex Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Numerex Corp. alerts:

Shares of Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ NMRX) traded up 0.76% on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 6,319 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Numerex Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm’s market cap is $78.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on NMRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Numerex Corp. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Numerex Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Numerex Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/punch-associates-investment-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-numerex-corp-nmrx.html.

Numerex Corp. Company Profile

Numerex Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides managed enterprise solutions, which enable the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company offers solutions to incorporate the IoT building blocks, such as device, network, application and platform. Its technology encompasses a range of the IoT ecosystem and delivers solutions for enterprise users.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ:NMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Numerex Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numerex Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.