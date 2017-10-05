Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,725 Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $376,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $246,860,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $96,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $75,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in the second quarter worth about $75,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark Co. cut Cantel Medical Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE CMD) traded up 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Cantel Medical Corp. had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantel Medical Corp. news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,032,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,643,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,114,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,208,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

