Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Publicis Groupe SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG started coverage on Publicis Groupe SA in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe SA has an average rating of Hold.

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ PUBGY) traded down 0.973% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.607. 66,490 shares of the company traded hands. Publicis Groupe SA has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company’s market cap is $15.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

About Publicis Groupe SA

Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communications company. It offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions.

