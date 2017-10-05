Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Position Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,031.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,379,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,711,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,015 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,819,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 413.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) opened at 46.835 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.624 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,058,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 748,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,853,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,733 shares of company stock worth $2,097,782 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

