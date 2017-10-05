Public Sector Pension investment Board Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 134.27 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

