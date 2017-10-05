Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $796,000 Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 526.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 31.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 24,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum Corporation news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $614,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,969. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) opened at 104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.54. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.47 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

