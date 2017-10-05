Prudential PLC Has $47.72 Million Position in Cosan Limited (CZZ)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 2.81% of Cosan Limited worth $47,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 563,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,185,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,683,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,408,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cosan Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) traded up 2.316% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.055. 454,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.073 and a beta of 2.27. Cosan Limited has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cosan Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cosan Limited Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

