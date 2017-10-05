Prudential PLC Has $38.47 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.73% of Autohome worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 264.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 172,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $1,977,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome Inc. alerts:

Autohome Inc. (NYSE ATHM) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,016 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark Co. upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/prudential-plc-has-38-47-million-stake-in-autohome-inc-athm.html.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.