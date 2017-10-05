Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Chairman Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $274,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) opened at 56.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

