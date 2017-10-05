Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of CenterState Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CenterState Banks by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CenterState Banks by 2,146.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CenterState Banks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CenterState Banks by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterState Banks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) opened at 26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. CenterState Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CenterState Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael F. Ciferri acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $260,040. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CenterState Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterState Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterState Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of CenterState Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenterState Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

