Prothena Corporation PLC’s (PRTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prothena Corporation PLC from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.58.

Get Prothena Corporation PLC alerts:

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ PRTA) opened at 63.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm’s market cap is $2.44 billion. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.43. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 527.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/prothena-corporation-plcs-prta-buy-rating-reiterated-at-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

In other news, insider Tara Nickerson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $224,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,924 shares of company stock worth $2,450,622. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,400,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,991,000 after purchasing an additional 294,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Prothena Corporation PLC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,699,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,443,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena Corporation PLC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,519,000 after buying an additional 213,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena Corporation PLC by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in Prothena Corporation PLC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,073,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Prothena Corporation PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.