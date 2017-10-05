Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) remained flat at $2.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,486 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.69 million.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post ($1.52) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Proteon Therapeutics accounts for about 0.2% of RA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RA Capital Management LLC owned 7.59% of Proteon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

