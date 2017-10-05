ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $140,996.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) opened at 30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

