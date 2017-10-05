PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Position Held by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors maintained its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,603 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.62% of PROS Holdings worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 514,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS Holdings Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/pros-holdings-inc-pro-position-held-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Separately, Pacific Crest raised their price objective on shares of PROS Holdings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other PROS Holdings news, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,275,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $213,531.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,861,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) opened at 24.25 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $770.86 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PROS Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2,114.05% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.