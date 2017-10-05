ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “
Several other analysts have also commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) opened at 4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company’s market capitalization is $109.68 million. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 25.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,596,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in the second quarter worth about $2,028,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Utilizing its RNA repair technologies, the Company is developing a pipeline in severe genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA).
