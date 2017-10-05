ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ProPhase Labs (PRPH) opened at 2.05 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Get ProPhase Labs Inc. alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 270.98% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through a tender offer. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/prophase-labs-inc-prph-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-sell.html.

In other ProPhase Labs news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 364,950 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $839,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,167.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,695,305 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $3,899,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,487. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes a range of homeopathic and healthcare products. The Company is engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and natural base health products, including supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. The Company’s products include TK Supplements and ORXx Complete.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.