ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. (SRRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,211 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 667,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,667,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ProNAi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ SRRA) opened at 1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $94.61 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. ProNAi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that ProNAi Therapeutics will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine raised shares of ProNAi Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProNAi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProNAi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ProNAi Therapeutics Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

