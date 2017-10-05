Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Stake Increased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 7.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,855,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $227,403,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,650,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (PLD) traded up 0.492% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.395. 440,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.903 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.00 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 79.28%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Webb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,227,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

