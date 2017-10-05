Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit Corporation were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,992,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,565,000 after purchasing an additional 233,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regal Beloit Corporation from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Regal Beloit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE RBC) opened at 80.25 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Regal Beloit Corporation had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Beloit Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

