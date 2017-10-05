Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14,241.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,297 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,125 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,060,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 45.54 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

