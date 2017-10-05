Produce Investments Ltd (PIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Produce Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Produce Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Produce Investments (LON:PIL) opened at 185.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.83. Produce Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 143.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 220.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 50.11 million.

In other news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($24,273.78).

Produce Investments PLC is engaged in growing, sourcing, packing and marketing potatoes, daffodils bulbs and flowers. The Company operates through three segments: fresh, processing and other. The Fresh segment comprises the sites, staff and assets that grow, source, pack and deliver fresh produce to customers, ranging from large retailers, wholesalers to small private businesses and this segment covers potatoes, daffodils and bulbs.

