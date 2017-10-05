Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Principal Financial Group Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $904,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $386,009.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,772 shares of company stock worth $11,678,907 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,237,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,291,000 after buying an additional 587,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,306,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,916,000 after buying an additional 592,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,622,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,745,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,020,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,529,000 after buying an additional 2,975,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 940,583 shares of the company traded hands. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.