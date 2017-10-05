Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193,579 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 268.7% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 254,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,363 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,676.5% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America Inc. alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) opened at 28.69 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $534.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/principal-financial-group-inc-has-4-02-million-position-in-motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-mpaa.html.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.