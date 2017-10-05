Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of AquaVenture Holdings worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GCA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 239,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,652,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AquaVenture Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other AquaVenture Holdings news, CEO Douglas R. Brown acquired 14,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $201,298.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,484,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,310,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Brown acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $354,464.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,707.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ WAAS) opened at 13.73 on Thursday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $362.93 million.

AquaVenture Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). AquaVenture Holdings had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current year.

AquaVenture Holdings Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited is a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s segments are Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment provides outsourced desalination solutions and wastewater treatment for governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

