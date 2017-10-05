Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Prestige Brand Holdings’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brand Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brand Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.
Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,472 shares. Prestige Brand Holdings has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. Prestige Brand Holdings had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CS Mckee LP raised its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of Prestige Brand Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $671,097.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,619.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Prestige Brand Holdings Company Profile
Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
