Premier, Inc. (PINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an ourperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) traded up 1.81% on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. 696,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.46. Premier has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $36.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Premier had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP Leigh Anderson sold 2,264 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $74,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,625.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,750 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $360,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,014 shares of company stock worth $2,575,863. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Premier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,763,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,482,000 after acquiring an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 300,387 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,351,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

