Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,638,122 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 16,751,028 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,851,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE PDS) opened at 2.81 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s market cap is $824.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Get Precision Drilling Corporation alerts:

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Precision Drilling Corporation had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

WARNING: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/precision-drilling-corporation-pds-short-interest-update.html.

Precision Drilling Corporation Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.