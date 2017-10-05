PRA Group (PRAA) vs. Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Financial Comparison

PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PRA Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PRA Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 3 0 2 0 1.80 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $784.13 million 1.61 $280.49 million $1.64 17.04 Odyssey Marine Exploration $4.12 million 8.35 -$8.98 million ($1.11) -3.69

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration. Odyssey Marine Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group 9.76% 4.69% 1.41% Odyssey Marine Exploration N/A N/A -200.42%

Summary

PRA Group beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc. (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America. The Company’s portfolio of nonperforming loans includes a set of accounts that can be categorized by asset type, age and size of account, level of previous collection efforts, payment history, and geography.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (Odyssey) is a deep-ocean exploration company. The Company’s techniques are applied to mineral exploration, shipwreck cargo recovery, and other marine survey and exploration charter services. The Company is engaged in discovering shipwreck sites in the deep ocean and conducting archaeological excavations with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Its shipwreck discoveries include the SS Republic, HMS Victory, Black Swan, La Marquise de Tourny and other unidentified shipwrecks. The Company offers exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies, including its subsidiaries and companies, in which it holds an equity position, as a resource development partner. The Company evaluates or explores various types of seabed mineral deposits, such as phosphorites, polymetallic nodules and seafloor massive sulfides. Odyssey offers its marine exploration services to third-party companies.

