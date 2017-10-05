Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 2.28% on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,563 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $156,518.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,593 shares of company stock worth $5,644,357. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 71.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

