Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Post Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post Holdings from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.17.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 546,882 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. Post Holdings has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.76 billion.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Post Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

