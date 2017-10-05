Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Share Price

News articles about Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Annaly Capital Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1235078191866 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE NLY) opened at 12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $315.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, Director Donnell Segalas purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,373.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 139,200 shares of company stock worth $1,726,513. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

