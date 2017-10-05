Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evertec (EVTC) Share Price

Press coverage about Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evertec earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4919919063194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Evertec (NYSE EVTC) traded up 0.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,088 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Evertec has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.21 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 107.21% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

