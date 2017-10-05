PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MiMedx Group worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDXG. BidaskClub downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ MDXG) opened at 12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.22 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

