PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3,403.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,360,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,240,000 after buying an additional 8,121,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,314,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,871,000 after buying an additional 1,758,319 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,764,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,220,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,729,000 after buying an additional 621,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE PWR) opened at 37.14 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,114.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,870.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 4th. Johnson Rice raised Quanta Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Quanta Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, FBR & Co raised Quanta Services to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

