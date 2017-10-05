Plantronics (PLT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8436957733199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Plantronics (NYSE PLT) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,266 shares. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.11 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Plantronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $57.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

