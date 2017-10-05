Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Herbalife LTD. (HLF)

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Pivotal Research in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife LTD. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of Herbalife LTD. (NYSE HLF) traded up 0.481% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.825. 339,515 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. Herbalife LTD. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.261 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Herbalife LTD. had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 216.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

