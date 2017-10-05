Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.47.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) opened at 43.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/piper-jaffray-companies-reiterates-42-00-price-target-for-archer-daniels-midland-company-adm-2.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,027.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,248,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,397,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,413 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,385,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,082,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,157,000 after purchasing an additional 965,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.