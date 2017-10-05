Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,700 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified Holdings by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,400,000 after buying an additional 170,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Diversified Holdings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Compass Diversified Holdings by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified Holdings by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compass Diversified Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) opened at 18.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.90). Compass Diversified Holdings had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $307.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Holdings Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages small and middle-market businesses. The Company operates through segments include Acquisition Corp. (5.11 Tactical), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

