Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,758.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,612,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,989,000 after buying an additional 9,276,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 96.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,199,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,771,000 after buying an additional 2,060,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,872,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,320,000 after buying an additional 1,190,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,513,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,618,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,178,000 after buying an additional 369,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $107,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $823,692.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,728. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ VRSK) opened at 83.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

