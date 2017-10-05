Pierre Nanterme Sells 38,589 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 135.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $112.31 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 target price on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture PLC from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG cut Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

